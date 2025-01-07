Advertisement
PAK VS SA 2ND TEST

Angry Babar Azam’s Heated Altercation With Wiaan Mulder Goes Viral - Watch

Babar, visibly frustrated by the incident, exchanged words with Mulder, creating tension on the field.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2025, 08:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In what was a gripping encounter on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town, the match was defined by Pakistan's valiant fightback and a fiery altercation between Babar Azam and Wiaan Mulder. Despite Pakistan's resolute resistance, South Africa sealed a comfortable ten-wicket victory, marking their qualification for the World Test Championship final.

Babar Azam's Brilliant Knock Amid Controversy

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam found himself at the heart of the drama during his team’s second innings. Coming into the game with a point to prove, Babar, who hadn't scored a century since December 2022, produced a brilliant 58-run knock off 87 balls. His attacking style and graceful batting, including ten boundaries, lifted Pakistan’s response as they managed to score 213/1 in reply to South Africa’s mammoth first-innings total of 615.

However, it wasn’t just the runs that grabbed attention. Babar found himself in a heated altercation with South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder after a throw by Mulder hit the Pakistan batter on the toe. Babar, visibly frustrated by the incident, exchanged words with Mulder, creating tension on the field. The incident, which occurred during the 32nd over, added an unexpected twist to an already intense contest.

Pakistan’s Fightback After the Follow-On

South Africa’s dominant first innings had put Pakistan under immense pressure, forcing them to follow-on with a daunting 421-run deficit. While many expected Pakistan to crumble under such pressure, the visitors surprised everyone with a brave effort, thanks to a solid partnership between Babar Azam and Shan Masood. The pair added 205 runs for the first wicket, with Masood playing a superb knock of 102 runs off 166 balls.

However, despite these promising efforts, Pakistan faced a challenge to keep the scoreboard ticking and avoid quick dismissals. As the day wore on, Babar’s departure, bowled by Marco Jansen, was a key moment. South Africa continued to apply pressure, and though Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha offered some resistance, they couldn’t sustain it for long. Agha’s brief partnership with Rizwan was particularly noteworthy, as the pair built a resilient 88-run stand. Yet, it was Keshav Maharaj’s late breakthroughs that broke Pakistan’s momentum, dismissing Agha and Rizwan.

South Africa’s Clinical Finish

The day’s play ended with South Africa needing just 58 runs to win, a target they comfortably achieved in just 7.1 overs. Pakistan’s bowlers had made the South African openers work for every run, but the game was all but decided by the time David Bedingham and Aiden Markram strode to the crease. Bedingham, in particular, was instrumental in sealing the win with an aggressive unbeaten 47 off 30 balls, which allowed South Africa to claim their seventh consecutive Test victory.

A Roller-Coaster Day in Cape Town

Despite the loss, Pakistan’s spirited performance during the third innings was a testament to their resilience. They had fought back from a significant deficit, but South Africa’s superior skill in all departments ultimately shone through. Pakistan’s batting lineup showed glimpses of brilliance, with Masood’s century and Babar’s knock of 58, but it wasn’t enough to break South Africa’s momentum. The altercation between Babar and Mulder added a layer of drama to an already tense encounter, underscoring the high-stakes nature of the match.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK