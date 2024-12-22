PAK vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Third ODI Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps

PAK vs SA: Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa into the third and final ODI against Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 22, as they aim for a consolation win after losing the first two matches of the series. Pakistan, under the captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan, has already secured the series with convincing performances, having dominated South Africa in the earlier games.

The South African side has struggled to pose a challenge against the visitors so far. Despite some individual performances, the team has failed to find a collective rhythm. Star batsman Babar Azam has been among the runs, but he is yet to reach the three-figure mark in this series. In the second ODI, Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi showcased his skill by taking four wickets, playing a crucial role in helping his team defend a score of 329.

As both teams prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy, they will be looking to finalize their ideal combinations. South Africa will hope to improve their performance and salvage some pride, while Pakistan will aim to complete a clean sweep in the series.

PAK vs SA 3rd ODI: Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI

Date: Sunday, December 22

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Time: 5:30 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details

Pak vs SA 3rd ODI: Full Squads

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Dayyaan Galiem, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.