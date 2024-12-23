Saim Ayub Stars With Century As Pakistan Completes Historic 3-0 Sweep Against South Africa

In a rain-affected third ODI at the Wanderers, Pakistan completed a historic 3-0 series sweep over South Africa, clinching the final match by 36 runs under the DLS method. The star of the day was Pakistan's opener, Saim Ayub, whose scintillating 101 runs off 94 balls played a crucial role in setting up the series whitewash.

A Stellar Century from Saim Ayub

After being asked to bat first in overcast conditions, Pakistan's innings had an uncertain start when Abdullah Shafique fell in the first over. However, Ayub's explosive knock, including two sixes and 13 fours, quickly stabilized the innings. Partnering with Babar Azam, Ayub shared a 114-run second-wicket stand, helping Pakistan recover from a shaky start. Azam contributed 52 runs off 71 balls, but it was Ayub’s aggressive approach that set the tone.

Ayub's remarkable consistency this series has been a highlight. Having scored 109 in the first ODI and a solid 98 in the T20I prior to this series, his century at the Wanderers was a testament to his growing stature in international cricket. His partnership with captain Mohammad Rizwan (53 off 52 balls) proved vital, adding 93 runs for the third wicket and further solidifying Pakistan's position.

Middle Order Puts on the Final Flourish

Pakistan’s middle order continued the momentum, with Salman Agha contributing a quick-fire 48 off 33 balls. Though South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (3-56) fought back with key wickets, Pakistan's controlled aggression ensured they posted a competitive total of 308/9 in 47 overs. Despite a few mini-collapses, the partnerships, particularly the one between Ayub and Rizwan, kept Pakistan in the driver's seat.

South Africa's Fightback Led by Klaasen

In reply, South Africa faced a stiff target of 308, which was adjusted to 308 under the DLS method due to rain interruptions. Heinrich Klaasen led the charge with a valiant 81 off just 43 balls, showcasing his power-hitting prowess. Klaasen, who had been South Africa's most consistent performer in the series, was a beacon of hope, even as wickets fell at the other end.

Debutant Corbin Bosch added a solid 40 not out, but despite their efforts, the target proved too challenging. South Africa’s top order continued to struggle, with early wickets falling to Pakistan’s bowlers. Despite a spirited resistance, South Africa was bowled out for 271 in just 42 overs, handing Pakistan a 36-run victory.

Muqeem and Ayub Lead Pakistan's Bowling Charge

On the bowling front, Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem was the standout performer, claiming 4 wickets for 52 runs in 8 overs. His spin bowling proved troublesome for South Africa, as the hosts struggled to build partnerships. Muqeem's performance, alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-50), was instrumental in dismantling South Africa’s middle and lower order.

Ayub, not just a force with the bat, also contributed with the ball, taking a crucial wicket for 34 runs in his 7 overs. His all-round performance on the day highlighted his growing importance to the team.

A Historic Series Win for Pakistan

This series sweep marks Pakistan’s fifth consecutive bilateral ODI series victory, a remarkable achievement ahead of the Champions Trophy set to be hosted in Pakistan in February 2025. The team has proven its mettle in a variety of conditions, with victories over New Zealand, Afghanistan, Australia, and Zimbabwe already in their pocket.

For South Africa, however, this series loss further deepens the concerns surrounding their ODI setup. Despite strong individual performances, like Klaasen’s consistency, they have yet to find the right formula in white-ball cricket. South Africa’s struggles, especially in the absence of key partnerships, raise questions ahead of their upcoming Tests against Pakistan.