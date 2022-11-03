'Babar Azam cricket chodd do', Pakistan captain brutally TROLLED after fourth successive failure in T20 WC

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's poor T20 World Cup 2022 continues as he was dismissed for just 6 off 15 balls in their clash vs South Africa at the SCG on Thursday (November 3). In four innings in this World Cup, he has scored just 14 runs. This is no good news for the Pakistan cricket team and his poor form has been one of the biggest reasons for their poor campaign in the tournament so far. Thursday was no different as Babar scored 6 off 15 balls. He looked clueless for most part of the innings and was eventually dismissed by trying to up the run-scoring.

Fans were harsh on the Pakistani captain Babar, some saying that his days are over. Others pointed out that he cannot do well in the conditions where batting is tough.

Check out some fan reactions to Babar Azam failing again in T20 WC:

Babar vs Kohli debate officially finished with this yet another ghatiya knock of Babar#PAKvSA #BabarAzam — Mohsin Malik (@MohsinM47856226) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam Apko T20 cricket chor deni chahye,

Shadab ko captain bnao, #PAKvSA #BabarAzam_ November 3, 2022

Mohammad Haris played a brilliant knock, scoring 28 off just 11 balls to launch a counter-attack into the South African bowlers. He was playing his first match of the ICC T20 World Cup but there was no hesitation in him to play the big shots against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Shan Masood too fell cheaply and it took a strong partnership then between Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed to take Pakistan out of trouble. After Nawaz departed, Shadab Khan took over and started playing some very good shots, scoring boundaries at will, especially against the spinners. Pakistan looked on course to a good total at the time of writing of this article. They need a win here to stay alive in the tournament. However, their chances of qualiying are very bleak.