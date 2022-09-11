NewsCricket
SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN

'He is breathing FIRE', Fans can't keep calm as Haris Rauf cleans up Sri Lanka batters, check reacts HERE

SL vs PAK: Social media couldn't keep after Haris Rauf cleaned up Sri Lanka batters in the final of the Asia Cup 2022

Sep 11, 2022

'He is breathing FIRE', Fans can't keep calm as Haris Rauf cleans up Sri Lanka batters

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was at his best for his team in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka as cleaned up two opposition batters inside the powerplay on Sunday (September 11). The right-arm pacer has been in sensational form in the ongoing Asia Cup for Pakistan and captain Babar Azam was right on the money when he decided to bring him in inside the 6 overs.

First he removed the in-form batter Pathum Nissanka after Naseem Shah cleaned up his partner Kusal Mendis in the first over of the final. Later on, he dismissed Sri Lanka middle-order batter Gunathilaka with a beautiful inswinging delivery fueled with pace. Social media couldn't keep after the right-arm pacer delivered in the final of the Asia Cup 2022.

Follow LIVE action from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final

