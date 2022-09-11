Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was at his best for his team in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka as cleaned up two opposition batters inside the powerplay on Sunday (September 11). The right-arm pacer has been in sensational form in the ongoing Asia Cup for Pakistan and captain Babar Azam was right on the money when he decided to bring him in inside the 6 overs.

First he removed the in-form batter Pathum Nissanka after Naseem Shah cleaned up his partner Kusal Mendis in the first over of the final. Later on, he dismissed Sri Lanka middle-order batter Gunathilaka with a beautiful inswinging delivery fueled with pace. Social media couldn't keep after the right-arm pacer delivered in the final of the Asia Cup 2022.

Checkout the video and reactions below...

Proper heat by Haris Rauf, 151 kph to cleans up Gunathilaka. pic.twitter.com/zAKX0EoVIV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 11, 2022

What a ball by Haris Rauf. Absolute gun bowling by Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/Mq4AGXTANJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2022

WE BELIEVE IN HARIS RAUF SUPERMACY pic.twitter.com/EmgaAIItc9 September 11, 2022

You can't applaud Haris Rauf enough for stepping up to the plate as the leader, the most experienced of this young bowling attack. He's become so reliable, so potent, such a threat...a huge part of Pakistan's success #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/BnevXF1rwH — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) September 11, 2022

Haris Rauf swinging the ball at 94MPH and hitting the stumps. RIDICULOUSLY GOOD — Haroon (@hazharoon) September 11, 2022

151KPH and the stumps are destroyed , HARIS RAUF breathing fire once again - pic.twitter.com/LoxaYoPU7x — Asad Abdullah (@asad_qureshi257) September 11, 2022

Follow LIVE action from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final HERE