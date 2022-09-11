'I am expecting a...', Pakistan captain Babar Azam makes a BIG statement ahead of final vs Sri Lanka

Ahead of the all-important Asia Cup 2022 final vs Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka, Pakistan captain Babar Azam spoke to the Pakistan cricket team's social media team. He spoke briefly on how the tournament has gone so far and his expectations from the 'tough' final vs the Lankans. Babar said that he is expecting a tough game of cricket when the two sides meet each other in Asia Cup 2022 final.

Babar also praised his teammates for showing a big heart during the tournament and stepping up at crucial times. He was, especially, praise for Naseem Shah who hit two back to back sixes to seal the final spot vs Afghanistan.

"We have played some tough matches in this Asia Cup. There have been some very good performances from our boys. I am excited to play the final. Feel lucky also as a captain to be playing the final. Every player in our team is stepping up and taking responsibility. Our group stage matches were very exciting games and close matches as well. Esepcially, the one against Afghanistan. The way Naseem Shah batted and hit those 2 sixes. I had even then said that it reminded me of Javed (Miandad) bhai. I am expecting final to be a tough match," said Babar.

The Pakistan skipper added that toss has played a huge role in Asia Cup with the teams opting to bowl first having an advantage over the others.

"The toss matters. The teams batting second have been winning in Asia Cup because of weather and dew factor, the wicket is also better in 2nd innings," he said.

Babar also sent a message for Pakistan cricket team fans, and asked for support for the team even when they don't do well.

"Pakistan fans always support. There are ups and downs in cricket and I hope fans support us no matter we win or lose," Babar concluded.