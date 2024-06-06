PAK vs USA T20 WC 11th Match Live Streaming For Free: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs United States, 11th Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Pakistan will begin its campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 6) against co-hosts the USA. The third Group A match will be held at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan aims for a strong performance against Monank Patel's team, who are coming off a 7-wicket victory over Canada in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

In the opener, Aaron Jones scored 94 runs off 40 balls, helping the USA chase a target of 195 runs in 17.4 overs. The Barbados-born cricketer will be crucial again on Thursday morning. Pakistan will look for a big performance from skipper Babar Azam, alongside their pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Amir. It remains to be seen if Naseem Shah will play against the USA. Star all-rounder Imad Wasim, who returned from retirement to play in the T20 World Cup, will miss the first match due to a side strain.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the Pakistan vs USA 11th match in T20 World Cup 2024:

When is the Pakistan vs United States 11th match in T20 World Cup 2024 ?- Date

The Pak vs USA 11th match in T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Thursday, June 6.

When will the Pakistan vs United States 11th match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The Pak vs USA 8th match in T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 9 pm IST.

Where is the Pakistan vs United States 11th match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The Pak vs USA 11th match in T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas Metro Area, Texas

Where to watch the live broadcast of the Pak vs USA match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The Pakistan vs USA 11th match in T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcasted on Star Sports.

How to watch the live-streaming of the Pakistan vs USA 11th match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The PAK vs USA 11th match in T20 World Cup 2024 will be live-streamed on Disney Hotstar.

Pakistan's Recent Performance In T20s

Pakistan has underperformed in recent T20 internationals, drawing a series against a younger, under-strength New Zealand side, losing the first match against Ireland, and suffering a 0-2 defeat to England. There have been significant changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), affecting the squad. After Pakistan's exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup, Babar Azam stepped down from his leadership roles, and Shaheen Afridi was appointed as the new T20 captain. However, Shaheen only led Pakistan only in one series, where they lost 1-4 to New Zealand away from home. Babar Azam was then re-appointed as captain, and he led the side in the recent T20 series against New Zealand, Ireland, and England.