PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024, Dallas, 9 PM IST, June 6

Pakistan, last edition's runners-up, will face co-hosts USA. While Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, is favoured to win, their recent form suggests it won't be an easy victory. The PAK vs USA match is set for June 6 at 9:00 PM IST at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA. Pakistan's recent struggles, including a loss to Ireland and a 0-2 series defeat in England, have raised concerns. They also drew a series with a weakened New Zealand side. The team has seen changes in captaincy, top-order adjustments, and players coming out of retirement. After Shaheen Afridi's brief captaincy, Babar Azam was reinstated. Despite their consistency, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan's strike rates have faced criticism for being too slow.

Pakistan's unpredictability remains their hallmark; they can either surprise or collapse unexpectedly. They will heavily rely on their pace attack, featuring Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and the returning Mohammad Amir. Conversely, USA is confident after their seven-wicket win over Canada in the tournament opener.

Pakistan vs USA T20: Match Details

Match: PAK vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, 11th Match

Date: June 6, 2024 (Thursday)

Time: 09:00 P.M. IST / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas Metro Area, Texas

PAK vs USA T20 WC Match: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Monak Patel

Batters: Babar Azam(VC), Aaron James, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan (C)

Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkhar, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

PAK vs USA T20I: Head To Head Record

This will be the first-ever T20 International encounter between Pakistan and United States Of America.

Pak vs USA Weather Report

According to weather.com, the morning weather at Dallas’ Grand Prairie Stadium is expected to be bright, clear and sunny with temperatures around 35°C. You can expect a complete 40 over game.

PAK vs USA: Pitch Report

The pitch during the night game between the USA and Canada was great for high scores, but the day game between the Netherlands and Nepal was much tougher for batters. Since the USA vs PAK match is a day game, expect the batters to work hard for every run.

USA vs Pakistan T20 WC Match: Full Squads

United States Squad

Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed