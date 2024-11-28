PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI: The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan is set for an exciting finale in Bulawayo on Thursday, with both teams locked at 1-1. After being stunned in the series opener, Pakistan made a remarkable comeback in the second match with a commanding 10-wicket win, thanks to standout performances from debutant Abrar Ahmed and opener Saim Ayub. Abrar impressed with a four-wicket haul on his ODI debut, while Saim smashed his maiden ODI century, helping Pakistan level the series in emphatic fashion. With momentum on their side, Pakistan will aim to seal the series but face significant challenges with injuries to their bowling attack.

Injury Concerns for Pakistan

Key pacers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani have been ruled out of the decider due to injuries sustained during training on Sunday. Daniyal is sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Dahani suffered a left ankle injury. Both players have returned to Pakistan for rehabilitation, and the PCB has drafted in Abbas Afridi and Jahanabad Khan as replacements.

Zimbabwe’s Key Focus

For Zimbabwe, the series began with a dominant performance in the first ODI, but they faltered in the second match, unable to counter Pakistan’s spinners. Agha Salman has been instrumental in Pakistan’s bowling attack, claiming six wickets across two games, while Abrar Ahmed’s debut has added further depth to their spin options.

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20: Complete Live Streaming Telecast Details

When will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI start?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will take place on Thursday (November 28).

Where will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI take place?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will take place at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

At what time will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI start?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will start at 1:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI in India?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will not have a live broadcast on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI in India?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI: Full Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ahmed Daniyal, Haseebullah Khan

Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa

With the series on the line, both teams have everything to play for. Pakistan will aim to build on their momentum and avoid another embarrassing defeat like in the first ODI. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look to regroup and deliver a strong performance on home soil to secure the series victory.