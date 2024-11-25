Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2824423https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/pak-vs-zim-zimbabwe-stuns-pakistan-with-80-run-win-in-1st-odi-2824423.html
NewsCricket
PAK VS ZIM

PAK vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Stuns Pakistan With 80 Run Win In 1st ODI

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 80 runs (DLS) in the first ODI at Bulawayo. Richard Ngarava's 48 and Sikandar Raza's 39 boosted Zimbabwe, while Blessing Muzarabani starred with the ball. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PAK vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Stuns Pakistan With 80 Run Win In 1st ODI ZIM vs PAK First ODI

ZIM vs PAK: Zimbabwe delivered a commanding performance to secure an 80-run victory over Pakistan via the DLS method in the first ODI of the three-match series at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Sunday. The win gave Zimbabwe a 1-0 lead in the series. Opting to rest key players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah, Pakistan fielded three debutants—Haseebullah Khan, Aamir Jamal, and Faisal Akram. Stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Zimbabwe's Battling Effort

Zimbabwe’s innings saw contributions from Richard Ngarava (48) and Sikandar Raza (39) as they posted 205 before being bowled out in 40.2 overs. Pakistan’s bowlers impressed, with debutant left-arm wrist-spinner Faisal Akram taking 3/24 and off-spinner Agha Salman also claiming 3/42.

Pakistan's Collapse

Chasing 206, Pakistan struggled from the outset as Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani dismissed both openers cheaply. Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza added to the visitors' woes, reducing them to 60/6 in 21 overs. The rain then intervened, halting any chance of recovery. Persistent downpours forced the match to be called off, with Zimbabwe declared winners by 80 runs under the DLS method.

Key Performances

Faisal Akram (Pakistan): 3/24 on debut.
Agha Salman (Pakistan): 3/42.
Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe): Key early breakthroughs.
Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe): Top-scored with 48 runs.

ZIM vs PAK 2nd ODI Match

The two sides will face off again at the same venue on Tuesday and Thursday for the remaining matches of the series, with Pakistan needing a win to stay alive. Zimbabwe’s emphatic start has set the tone for an exciting series, while Pakistan will look to regroup and bring their A-game in the upcoming fixtures.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK