PAK vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Stuns Pakistan With 80 Run Win In 1st ODI

ZIM vs PAK: Zimbabwe delivered a commanding performance to secure an 80-run victory over Pakistan via the DLS method in the first ODI of the three-match series at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Sunday. The win gave Zimbabwe a 1-0 lead in the series. Opting to rest key players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah, Pakistan fielded three debutants—Haseebullah Khan, Aamir Jamal, and Faisal Akram. Stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Zimbabwe's Battling Effort

Zimbabwe’s innings saw contributions from Richard Ngarava (48) and Sikandar Raza (39) as they posted 205 before being bowled out in 40.2 overs. Pakistan’s bowlers impressed, with debutant left-arm wrist-spinner Faisal Akram taking 3/24 and off-spinner Agha Salman also claiming 3/42.

Pakistan's Collapse

Chasing 206, Pakistan struggled from the outset as Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani dismissed both openers cheaply. Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza added to the visitors' woes, reducing them to 60/6 in 21 overs. The rain then intervened, halting any chance of recovery. Persistent downpours forced the match to be called off, with Zimbabwe declared winners by 80 runs under the DLS method.

Key Performances

Faisal Akram (Pakistan): 3/24 on debut.

Agha Salman (Pakistan): 3/42.

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe): Key early breakthroughs.

Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe): Top-scored with 48 runs.

ZIM vs PAK 2nd ODI Match

The two sides will face off again at the same venue on Tuesday and Thursday for the remaining matches of the series, with Pakistan needing a win to stay alive. Zimbabwe’s emphatic start has set the tone for an exciting series, while Pakistan will look to regroup and bring their A-game in the upcoming fixtures.