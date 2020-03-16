Pakistan-Bangladesh ODI, Test postponed amid Coronavirus outbreak

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday (March 16, 2020) decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi for a later date.

PCB in a press release on its official website said, "The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi for a later date."

The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment.

The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from 7-10 February, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The Bangladesh men’s national cricket team was due to arrive in Karachi on 29 March to play an ODI on 1 April and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from 5-9 April.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from 25 March, said the press release.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have reached 93, as per the stats released by the Sindh Government on the morning of March 16, 2020.

Karachi has been the worst hit with 25 cases.