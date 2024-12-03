Pakistan Blind Cricket Team Creates History: Wins First T20 World Cup Title

In a landmark achievement, Pakistan's blind cricket team clinched their first-ever Blind T20 World Cup title by defeating Bangladesh in a commanding 10-wicket victory in the finals held on December 3 in Multan. This historic win not only ended India’s dominance in the tournament but also solidified Pakistan's position as a force in blind cricket.

Bangladesh Struggles to Set a Competitive Target

Winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bat first but faltered against Pakistan’s disciplined bowling attack. Despite a resilient 54 off 52 balls by Arif Hussain, the Bangladeshi lineup failed to find any other batter to stabilize their innings. Pakistan's bowlers maintained control, with Babar Ali leading the attack by taking two crucial wickets. Mohammad Salman and Matiullah chipped in with a wicket each, restricting Bangladesh to a modest total of 139/7.

A Flawless Chase by Pakistan

Chasing 140, Pakistan’s openers, Nisar Ali and Mohammad Safdar, displayed remarkable composure and aggression. Nisar, the captain, smashed an unbeaten 72 off just 31 balls, while Safdar supported with an equally impressive 47 not out. Their unbroken partnership of 141 runs sealed Pakistan’s victory in just 11 overs, showcasing their dominance.

Ending India’s Reign

This win is particularly significant as it breaks India’s stranglehold on the Blind T20 World Cup. India had won all three previous editions of the tournament in 2012, 2017, and 2022 each time defeating Pakistan in the final. However, the 2024 tournament witnessed a major shift in the rivalry, with India withdrawing from the event due to political and security concerns over traveling to Pakistan.

India’s Withdrawal and the Pakistan-India Cricket Standoff

India’s absence from the tournament stemmed from ongoing tensions between the two nations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cited security concerns and declined to send their team to Pakistan. This decision further deepened the standoff, which also looms over the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan.

The BCCI has proposed a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, suggesting that matches involving India be held at a neutral venue. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has partially agreed, they are pushing for certain conditions, including a larger share of tournament revenue. The ICC is expected to mediate these discussions in the coming months.

For Pakistan, this Blind T20 World Cup victory is more than a sporting milestone it’s a moment of pride and resilience. By overcoming setbacks and dominating on the field, Pakistan has not only ended their title drought but has also set the stage for a new era in blind cricket.