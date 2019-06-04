close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC World Cup 2019

Pakistan capable of winning ICC World Cup 2019 : Shahid Afridi

Former swashbuckling batsman and Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has put his weight behind the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Green Brigade and said that the team is well capable of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, currently underway in England and Wales.

Pakistan capable of winning ICC World Cup 2019 : Shahid Afridi

New Delhi: Former swashbuckling batsman and Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has put his weight behind the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Green Brigade and said that the team is well capable of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, currently underway in England and Wales.

Pakistan had opened their tournament campaign on a disastrous note after suffering a humiliating seven-wicket defeat to West Indies at in Nottingham as they were folded out for a paltry 105 runs. The Windies then overhauled the target in just 14.4 overs, losing three wickets.

Afridi then took to Twitter, urging the team to build confidence and strive for a win in their second group game against hosts England, which is presently in progress in Nottingham on Monday. 

"I'm fully confident in our team and their capabilities & truly believe they can go on to win this World Cup. Wishing the best of luck to our boys including @SarfarazA_54. Early games are crucial in building up confidence & momentum; we should strive for a win against England 2day," tweeted Afridi on Monday.

Chasing 106, Chris Gayle smashed a half-century knock, helping his team finish the line with ease.

 

Tags:
ICC World Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019Pakistan vs EnglandSarfaraz Ahmed
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka aim to bounce back against Afghanistan

Must Watch

PT3M54S

Good news for Delhi-NCR as sky is partly cloudy on Tuesday morning