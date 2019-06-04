Pakistan capable of winning ICC World Cup 2019 : Shahid Afridi

New Delhi: Former swashbuckling batsman and Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has put his weight behind the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Green Brigade and said that the team is well capable of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, currently underway in England and Wales.

Pakistan had opened their tournament campaign on a disastrous note after suffering a humiliating seven-wicket defeat to West Indies at in Nottingham as they were folded out for a paltry 105 runs. The Windies then overhauled the target in just 14.4 overs, losing three wickets.

Afridi then took to Twitter, urging the team to build confidence and strive for a win in their second group game against hosts England, which is presently in progress in Nottingham on Monday.

"I'm fully confident in our team and their capabilities & truly believe they can go on to win this World Cup. Wishing the best of luck to our boys including @SarfarazA_54. Early games are crucial in building up confidence & momentum; we should strive for a win against England 2day," tweeted Afridi on Monday.

Chasing 106, Chris Gayle smashed a half-century knock, helping his team finish the line with ease.