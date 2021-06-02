Pakistan captain Babar Azam to speak to Mohammad Amir as speculation of IPL stint grows

Pakistan skipper and top ODI batsman Babar Azam has said he will talk to Mohammad Amir and convince him to return to the national fold after the pace bowler lashed out at current team management following retirement from international cricket late last year.

There has been speculation that Amir may shift to England and eye an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract as a British citizen.

"When we talk, we will discuss what his issues [with the national side] are," Azam was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.com.

"He is one of the best left-arm bowlers and I really admire him. The way he's performed in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) so far, I just hope he performs the same way again, and that is what we are focused on so far," Azam added.

Both Amir and Azam play for Karachi Kings in PSL.

Amir, who quit international cricket, had fallen out with Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis after which coach Misbah-ul Haq lashed out at him.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain and fast bowler Wasim Akram had said that the national side's young fast bowling unit needs Amir.

"I still think he should have a place in the Pakistan team. We have three white-ball World Cups in the coming years. I have been saying for a long time that bowlers come in packs. When you have a senior bowler in the pack, he can guide the young bowlers in pressure situations by talking with them. They can have quite an impact by giving them confidence and providing them with options," Akram had told Cricket Pakistan recently.