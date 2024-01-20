Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf Steps Down From Position Within 6 Months Of Appointment

Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has tendered his resignation after chairing a managing committee meeting in Lahore on Friday. This announcement comes as a major blow to Pakistani cricket, as Ashraf had taken over the PCB chief role just last year from Najam Sethi. The sudden resignation has left the cricketing fraternity in shock, with various reasons being attributed to Ashraf's departure. One notable factor is his educational qualification, with reports suggesting that he might not be a graduate. Additionally, his tenure was set to end in February, leading to speculation that he anticipated the inevitable and chose to step down.

Yesterday - Pakistan Head Coach Mickey Arthur resigned.



Today - PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf has resigned.



- The never ending drama in Pakistan board continues...!!! pic.twitter.com/vr3RTDb7tU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2024

Acknowledging Achievements

Before stepping down, Ashraf listed out his achievements, including the notable visit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) team led by Roger Binny. This visit, during the Asia Cup in August, was highlighted in a PCB statement as a significant accomplishment during his tenure.

Resignation Spree

The resignation of Zaka Ashraf adds to the recent upheaval in Pakistani cricket, following the shocking resignations of former coaches Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttick from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). This sudden exodus raises questions about the stability and future direction of Pakistan cricket.

Timeline of Events

Ashraf, who took over in July last year, was given a three-month extension in November 2023 to form a board of governors and organize an election for a new PCB chairman. However, he failed to meet this deadline, leading to increased pressure and scrutiny.

Cricketing Setbacks

During Ashraf's tenure, the Pakistan men's cricket team faced below-par performances. The team failed to advance beyond the group stage in the Cricket World Cup in India and couldn't progress past the Super Four in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The resignation comes on the heels of the team's recent struggles, including a 3-0 Test whitewash against Australia and a 0-4 deficit in the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand.