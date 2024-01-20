trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711603
NewsCricket
SPORTS

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf Steps Down From Position Within 6 Months Of Appointment

The resignation comes on the heels of the team's recent struggles, including a 3-0 Test whitewash against Australia and a 0-4 deficit in the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 07:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf Steps Down From Position Within 6 Months Of Appointment

Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has tendered his resignation after chairing a managing committee meeting in Lahore on Friday. This announcement comes as a major blow to Pakistani cricket, as Ashraf had taken over the PCB chief role just last year from Najam Sethi. The sudden resignation has left the cricketing fraternity in shock, with various reasons being attributed to Ashraf's departure. One notable factor is his educational qualification, with reports suggesting that he might not be a graduate. Additionally, his tenure was set to end in February, leading to speculation that he anticipated the inevitable and chose to step down.

Also Read: ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Uday Saharan To Musheer Khan, Top 5 India Players To Watch Out For (Aakash Chopra' Picks)

Acknowledging Achievements

Before stepping down, Ashraf listed out his achievements, including the notable visit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) team led by Roger Binny. This visit, during the Asia Cup in August, was highlighted in a PCB statement as a significant accomplishment during his tenure.

Resignation Spree

The resignation of Zaka Ashraf adds to the recent upheaval in Pakistani cricket, following the shocking resignations of former coaches Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttick from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). This sudden exodus raises questions about the stability and future direction of Pakistan cricket.

Timeline of Events

Ashraf, who took over in July last year, was given a three-month extension in November 2023 to form a board of governors and organize an election for a new PCB chairman. However, he failed to meet this deadline, leading to increased pressure and scrutiny.

Cricketing Setbacks

During Ashraf's tenure, the Pakistan men's cricket team faced below-par performances. The team failed to advance beyond the group stage in the Cricket World Cup in India and couldn't progress past the Super Four in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The resignation comes on the heels of the team's recent struggles, including a 3-0 Test whitewash against Australia and a 0-4 deficit in the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry
DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?