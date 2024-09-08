Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Mohsin Naqvi Reacts To Jay Shah’s Appointment As ICC Chairman, Says This...

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been unanimously appointed as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), replacing outgoing chairman Greg Barclay, who opted not to seek a third term. Shah’s rise to this prestigious position marks a significant milestone in cricket governance, making him the youngest to assume the role. His appointment has drawn considerable attention in the cricketing world, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has expressed no concerns regarding the development.

Mohsin Naqvi's Reaction

Naqvi commented on the appointment, stating, "We are in touch with Jay Shah; there are no concerns about his becoming ICC Chairman. The ACC meeting is on September 8 and 9." His remarks reflect a positive stance towards Shah’s elevation and suggest that Shah’s new position will not strain relations between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan, despite the political challenges that often surround Indo-Pak cricket ties.

Shah now joins an illustrious list of Indians who have headed the ICC, including Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar. His new role, effective from December 1, 2024, will see him at the helm of global cricket governance at a critical time as the sport continues to evolve.

Naqvi Discusses Upcoming ACC Meeting

Mohsin Naqvi also touched upon the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, where a significant decision regarding the selection of the new ACC president is expected to take place. While Naqvi confirmed that he would not be attending the meeting, he assured that PCB's Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, would represent Pakistan in his stead.

"The meeting will finalize matters related to the new president," Naqvi stated, without elaborating further on the potential candidates or Pakistan’s stance on the leadership change within the ACC.

Pakistan Prepares for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

In a further demonstration of the PCB's commitment to maintaining high standards in international cricket, Naqvi provided updates on Pakistan's preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025, will see Pakistan hosting the event for the first time since it gained full ICC member status.

Naqvi confirmed that major cricketing venues across Pakistan, including Karachi’s National Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, are undergoing extensive upgrades to meet the international standards required to host such a prestigious tournament.

"We are in touch with the boards of the teams participating in the tournament,” Naqvi remarked, reinforcing Pakistan's intent to deliver a successful edition of the Champions Trophy. He also confirmed ongoing communication with the BCCI, signaling a hopeful path for Indo-Pak cooperation in cricketing matters.

As Pakistan gears up to host the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, the country’s cricketing infrastructure is being fine-tuned to ensure a smooth and successful tournament. This will be a significant moment for Pakistan cricket, as the nation looks to showcase its hosting capabilities to the international cricketing community.

With Shah at the helm of the ICC and Naqvi preparing Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, the stage is set for an exciting period in international cricket, with both governance and tournament execution playing pivotal roles in shaping the future of the sport.