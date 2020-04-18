Pakistan Cricket Board makes contribution in fight against coronavirus

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has donated over one crore Pakistani rupees (PKR 10,536,500 to be precise) to Prime Minister’s relief fund as a part of its contribution in fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to standstill.

Last month, the PCB had announced that its centrally contracted players will collectively contribute towards the emergency relief fund while the country’s cricket board will separately match the contribution.

Now, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani thanked all the centrally contracted players and staff members for their generous contribution in the fight against the COVID-19.

“I want to thank all the centrally contracted players and the PCB staff for their generous contributions in the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund. Cricket has once again demonstrated that it values, respects and cares for its fans, followers and supporters, and will continue to do so.In these difficult times, we pray for the health and safety of our paramedics and other frontline fighters, and hope the government will succeed in its endeavours in overcoming this pandemic,” he said in a press release.

Notably, all the cricketing activities across the globe have come to standstill due to coronavirus outbreak.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in the Wuhan city of China, has so far affected more than 2,249,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 1,54,000 persons globally. In Pakistan, the pandemic has affected more than 7,400 persons and took the lives of 143 people.