Pakistan Cricket Legend Younis Khan Joins Afghanistan As Mentor For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

CT 2025: In a significant move to strengthen their campaign for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has roped in former Pakistan captain Younis Khan as the team's mentor. This strategic hiring is expected to provide invaluable guidance to the relatively inexperienced Afghanistan side as they prepare for the high-stakes tournament.

This is not Younis Khan’s first association with Afghanistan cricket. The legendary Pakistani batter previously served as the team’s batting coach in 2022. His prior experience with the squad ensures a seamless transition into his new role as a mentor. Speaking about the appointment, ACB spokesman Sayeed Naseem Sadat confirmed to Cricbuzz, “ACB has assigned former experienced top-order Pakistani player Younis Khan as Mentor for Champions Trophy 2025. He will join the team before the event starts in Pakistan.”

Younis Khan’s illustrious cricketing career makes him an ideal candidate to mentor Afghanistan. With 10,099 runs in 118 Tests, including a career-best score of 313, Younis is one of Pakistan’s all-time greats. He also held the title of world number one batsman in the ICC Test rankings during his career. Moreover, his leadership qualities were evident when he led Pakistan to its first T20 World Cup victory in 2009. Afghanistan will undoubtedly benefit from his wealth of experience and strategic insights as they aim to make a mark in the Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan: The Dark Horses

Afghanistan’s recent performances in white-ball cricket have showcased their potential to challenge top teams. With a mix of talented players and Younis Khan’s mentorship, they could be one of the tournament’s dark horses. Known for their knack of causing upsets, Afghanistan will look to leverage their strengths in spin bowling and aggressive batting.

Champions Trophy 2025 Tournament Details

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will feature eight teams and will be played from February 19 to March 9. The tournament will follow a hybrid model, with Pakistan and Dubai as the host venues. Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B features Australia, South Africa, England, and Afghanistan.

Notably, due to the hybrid hosting arrangement, India will play all its matches at the Dubai International Stadium, avoiding games in Pakistan. This adds a unique dynamic to the tournament, especially considering the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan.

As Younis Khan gears up to take on his mentoring role, expectations are high for Afghanistan. The Champions Trophy provides them with a global stage to showcase their growth as a cricketing nation. With Younis’ expertise and their players’ determination, Afghanistan’s journey in the tournament will be closely watched by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.