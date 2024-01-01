In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan's team director, Mohammad Hafeez, found himself in the midst of controversy as he missed his flight to Sydney for the crucial third Test against Australia. The Asian giants are trailing 2-0 in the series, and Hafeez's late arrival has added an unexpected twist to the narrative. According to sources from Geo News, Hafeez, accompanied by his wife, failed to catch the team flight to Sydney. Due to his late arrival at the airport, the staff denied boarding, forcing Hafeez and his wife to take an alternate flight, reaching their destination several hours later.

Debut Opportunity for Saim Ayub

As Pakistan aims for redemption in the series, young talent Saim Ayub is set to receive his debut cap. Speculations suggest he might replace Imam-ul-Haq in the lineup, injecting fresh energy into the team for the must-win game.

Managing Shaheen Shah Afridi's Workload

In another strategic consideration, vice-captain Shaheen Shah Afridi might see a reduced workload in the final Test. Having bowled an impressive 99.2 overs in the series, Afridi's workload management is crucial for Pakistan's chances in the Sydney showdown.

Heartbreak in the Second Test

Reflecting on the second Test, where Pakistan came tantalizingly close to victory, Hafeez expressed his emotions, asserting the team's superiority. Despite falling short by 79 runs, Hafeez highlighted the positive aspects, emphasizing the team's courage and intent in both batting and bowling.

Hafeez's Post-Match Statement

Addressing the media post the second Test, Hafeez declared, "We played better cricket as a team. I'm proud of that. The way the team had the courage to attack this game in the best possible way. If I sum up the game, the Pakistan team played better than the other team in general."

Sydney Showdown: A Chance for Redemption

With the series hanging in the balance, Pakistan will be eager to secure their first Test victory on Australian soil since 1995. The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will witness the high-stakes clash on January 3, and Pakistan aims to leave a lasting impact, turning the tide in their favour.