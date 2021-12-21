हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed calls bowling in IPL ‘low grade’ compared to PSL, fans say ‘visit mental hospital’

Aaqib Javed’s comments drew the ire of Indian fans, who slammed the former Pakistan fast bowler for his remarks after they were posted on social media by a Pakistan journalist.

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed. (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan pacer and coach Aaqib Javed raised a big storm on social media when he said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was superior to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Javed believes that IPL is inferior to Pakistan’s T20 League as it features ‘low-quality bowling’.

“This (PSL) is the most interesting league in the world, if there are no interruptions due to COVID-19 or anything else, because of the nature of the pitches. For instance, Lahore’s pitch has some support for the bowlers, whereas you see higher scores in Karachi,” Samaa TV had quoted Javed as speaking to PTV Sports. “On the other hand. If you look at IPL, there is only one type of cricket being played there due to extremely flat surfaces and low-quality bowling.”

Javed’s comments drew the ire of Indian fans, who slammed the former Pakistan fast bowler for his remarks after they were posted on social media by a Pakistan journalist.

 

 

Javed is the head coach of the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars, who are gearing up for the seventh edition of the PSL and will be hoping to get hands on their maiden trophy. The Qalandars retained most of their key players in Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, David Wiese and Mohammad Hafeez before the draft and signed some promising youngsters from Pakistan and overseas.

English wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt, Harry Brook and all-rounder Samit Patel were all drafted by the Qalandars ahead of the 2022 edition.

