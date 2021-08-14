हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kamran Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal brutally trolled for misspelling 'Independence Day'

Kamran spelled it as ‘Indepence’ and the blunder was spotted by Twitterati, who had a field day reacting over it.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal was trolled brutally on social media after he wished his countrymen on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day on Saturday (August 14). Kamran took to his social media pages to wish fans on the big occasion, but, unfortunately, he got the spelling of ‘Independence’ wrong.

Kamran spelled it as ‘Indepence’ and the blunder was spotted by Twitterati, who had a field day reacting over it.

Here’s the post by Kamran:

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time that Kamran was trolled for a spelling error as he has goofed up numerous times in the past as well.

The 39-year-old has amassed 2648 runs in 53 Tests which comprises six centuries, while in 137 ODIs, the right-hander has scored 2924 runs with the help of five centuries. In T20 Internationals, Kamran Akmal has 704 runs to his name. As a wicket-keeper, he has affected 206, 169, and 52 dismissals in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is respectively.

Kamran was rated highly as a cricketer when he burst into the scene, but he has not been featured for his national team for the past four years. And at the wrong side of 30, it seems there is no way back in the national team for the veteran.

Tags:
Kamran AkmalPakistanPakistan Independence Day
