Misbah ul Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq breaks silence on his salary

It is to be noted that neither Misbah nor the PCB disclosed the salary which the former skipper of Pakistan cricket team will receive for his role as head coach.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Thursday shared details about his salary and said that no demands were made by him before the Pakistan Cricket Board except that his salary should match the payment of previous coach Mickey Arthur.

“I’ve not performed any magic to get the jobs, I didn’t make any salary demands, I just asked them to pay me what they were paying the previous coach,” Misbah told media ahead of Pakistan’s home series against Sri Lanka on Friday.

It is to be noted that neither Misbah nor the PCB disclosed the salary which the former skipper of Pakistan cricket team will receive for his role as head coach. Geo TV has reported that  Misbah has signed a Rs. 2.8 million (monthly) deal with the PCB. Geo TV claimed that Misbah will be paid around Rs 3.4 crore per annum for his period of three years by the PCB for his services.

The salary is without doubt higher than the most of the coaches around the world but it is way less than the salary of India head coach Ravi Shastri, who reportedly earns around Rs 9.5 crore per annum.

Commenting on Pakistan’s first home series in long time, Misbah said all cricket playing nations should try to visit Pakistan and make sure that the game of cricket keeps going. He praised Sri Lankan team for deciding to visit Pakistan and play three ODIs and three T20Is. During the current tour, 10 of Sri Lanka's top players including ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Twenty20 skipper Lasith Malinga have decided not to go to Pakistan citing security concerns.

The three ODIs are slated to be played at Karachi while the three T20 internationals will be played in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9

