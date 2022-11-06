Momin Saqib AKA Maro Mujhe Maro Guy is arguably one of the biggest fans of the Pakistan cricket team. Now that Pakistan are through to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Momin is over the moon. He has turned on his 'Crazy Fan Mood' as he has started drawing stunning similarities between T20 WC 2022 and ODI WC 1922. In a recent video posted by Momin on his Instagram account, he can be seen pointing out that Australia were knocked out in both the WCs, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in both the WCs and now Babar Azam's Pakistan team will win this WC.

"Pakistan into the semis! TEAM NETHERLAND YOUR SERVICES FOR CRICKET WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN!!," Pakistan cricket fan wrote on his Instagram. The triple-header on Sunday began with a shock loss for South Africa, who exited the tournament to open the gates for Pakistan or Bangladesh to qualify. At the same venue, Pakistan beat Bangladesh to seal their semi-final spot. With New Zealand and England having already sealed their qualification after Saturday's round of matches, Group 2 witnessed some drama with the Proteas going down to Netherlands in a stunning loss for the Temba Bavuma-led side, who were once on top of the table before back-to-back losses against Pakistan and Netherlands.

Pakistan's win over Bangladesh ensured that they would be the fourth semi-finalists in the tournament with India joining England and New Zealand earlier in the day following South Africa's exit. India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the final Super 12 clash and as Group 2 toppers set up a semi-final meeting with England. Meanwhile, Pakistan will face Group 1 toppers New Zealand in the first semi-final.

Semi-final fixtures

1st semi-final: New Zealand v Pakistan - November 9 - SCG, Sydney

2nd semi-final: India v England - November 10 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide