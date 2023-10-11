'Pakistan Jeete Ga' Chants Heard In Hyderabad Stadium After Babar Azam And Co Beat Sri Lanka In Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday (October 10) to register their second successive win in the tournament. Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq fell cheaply while the bowling department looked weak yet again in the clash vs the islanders. Mohamamd Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique held their nerves to help the heam chase down a massive target. They both struck tons in the process, giving confidence to the management that the middle order of the Pakistan team is in healthy state.

During the Pakistan innings, there were chants of 'Pakistan Zindabad' heard at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. A X (formerly Twitter) user posted on the social media website that these 'types' should have no place in Bharat. There were others too who reacted strongly to India fans chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' chants at the stadium during the PAK vs SL contest.

Take a look at the video which captures the chants of 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Hyderabad stadium:

Loud chants of "Jeetega bhai jeetega, Pakistan jeetega" in Hyderabad stadium.



They did not start organically but DJ said "jeetega bhai jeetega" & left it to the crowd to finish the famous chant.



The chant went on for close to a minute due to the DJ.#PAKvsSL #CWC23 #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/f5l54qmtsV — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) October 10, 2023

Hyderabad crowd chanting " jeete ga bhai jeete ga, Pakistan Jeete ga".



They voted for Pakistan in 1947, and will always support it. These types should have no place in Bharat. #PAKvSL



pic.twitter.com/dl8fTsr6UR — Mr Sharma (@MrSharmaSpeaks) October 10, 2023

Pakistan's innings against Sri Lanka was marked by an outstanding display of power and precision by openers Rizwan and Shafique. The duo reached centuries, providing the foundation for their team's impressive run-chase. Rizwan's patient yet aggressive century set the tone for Pakistan's innings, while Shafique's explosive hitting ensured the run rate never waned.

Rizwan, who has been Pakistan's linchpin in recent years, anchored the innings with a well-compiled and unbeaten 131 off 121 balls, displaying his versatility in both building partnerships and accelerating the scoring rate. Shafique, on the other hand, showcased his ability to clear the boundary ropes with ease, scoring a fine 113, which came at a strike rate of nearly 110. Together, they formed a formidable opening partnership, propelling Pakistan to a historic run chase.

Pakistan face India next, on October 14, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of this mouth-watering clash, Pakistan has one major concern, which is the lack of form of their bowling attack. The Pakistani bowling faces the challenge of regaining its lost luster. The team management will have to address the issues in both the pace and spin departments, focusing on line and length, consistency, and the ability to adapt to different conditions. Shaheen Shah Afridi seems to have lost his touch and Shadab Khan too is struggling to turn the ball. It will be interesting to see how how Pakistan deals with this kind of pressure in the game against arch-rivals Indians.