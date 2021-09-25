Pakistan news channel fined for 'derogatory' remarks against women cricketer

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposed a heavy fine of Rs 200,000 on news channel Neo News for airing "insensitive, demeaning, derogatory and hateful" content during a TV show featuring former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq and women cricketer Nida Dar.

The programme was broadcast on June 6 this year when Razzaq commented on Dar's physical appearance, where the all-rounder said she appeared more like a man than a woman. The clip from the show had then gone viral, leading to a major uproar on social media.

The country's renowned tennis player Aisamul Haq Qureshi had also lodged a complaint with PERMA in this regard and sought action against Neo News.

As per a report in The Dawn, PEMRA noted that the female host on the show "degrades and shames the career adopted by female cricketers, expressly stating that female cricketers mostly leave cricket when they get married".

Following the submission of the complaint lodged by PEMRA to its Council of Complaints it came to a conclusion that such remarks are "generalisation", which "leads to blatant discrimination against female gender".

Meanwhile, taking note of Razzaq's remarks, the council stated that the former all-rounder was "implying a presupposed notion that cricket is a sport only meant for boys, who define the masculine nature of the sport".