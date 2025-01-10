Pakistan opener Saim Ayub is racing against time to get fit for next month's Champions Trophy. Saim's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy has become uncertain after being told by a specialist in London that his ankle injury may take more than six week to heal.

The 22-year-old Saim suffered an ankle injury while fielding during the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) flew the youngster to London from Capetown to consult specialists after Chairman Mohsin Naqvi declared him as an asset to the country's cricket.

According to a PTI report sir, Saim consulted Dr. Lucky Jeyasaleen, an orthopaedic surgeon who specialises in treatment of sports related ankle injuries.

"Dr Jeyasaleen has advised Saim to not rush back to playing cricket as this could cause permanent trauma to his ankle injury," a reliable PCB source said adding that it could take more than six weeks for a complete recovery.

The report also mentioned that Saim will undergo another check-up with another notable orthopaedic in London on Friday after which the national selectors will take a call on his inclusion in the squad for the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

"The selectors want him in the preliminary squad so that they can see how his recovery progresses by the time they have to submit the final 15 member squad to the tournament technical committee," the source added.

He conceded by the look of things Saim could miss the Champions Trophy and might require more time for his ankle to heal.

Imam-ul-Haq is expected to replace Saim in the Test squad for the two-match series against the West Indies this month while Fakhar Zaman who last played an ODI in late 2023 in the World Cup in India will take the youngster's place in the Champions trophy.