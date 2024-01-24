EXPLAINED: Why Pakistan Origin Shoaib Bashir Ruled Out Of India vs England 1st Test

The much-anticipated India vs England Test series is set to begin, but England's plans have hit a roadblock as uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir faces an unexpected hurdle. Visa issues have forced Bashir out of the first Test, leaving the England camp in disarray. England's uncapped spinner, Shoaib Bashir, born to parents of Pakistani origin, has been effectively ruled out of the series opener against India. The 20-year-old cricketer faced complications with his visa application, preventing him from joining the squad in India from their training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Board's Efforts and BCCI's Involvement

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) initially sought assistance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to resolve the visa issue. However, Bashir was instructed to return to London and address the matter directly with the Indian High Commission.

Frustration in the England Camp

England's captain, Ben Stokes, expressed his frustration, stating, "I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England Test team. Especially for a young lad, I'm devastated for him." Stokes highlighted the team's disappointment as the decision was taken out of their hands.

Hopes for a Quick Resolution

Despite Bashir's absence for the first Test, the team remains hopeful that the off-spinner will manage to resolve the visa issues and join the squad over the weekend. Stokes emphasized the team's reliance on Bashir and the frustration of having him ruled out due to unforeseen circumstances.

Background and Similar Incidents

This incident follows previous complaints from the Pakistan Cricket Board about visa delays during the recent World Cup in India. Instances of cricketers of Pakistani descent facing challenges in gaining entry to India are not unprecedented, with Usman Khawaja experiencing delays during Australia's tour last year.

Diplomatic Tensions

The visa issue adds to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries. The British government has reportedly raised the broader issue with the Indian government, emphasizing the fair treatment of British citizens during the visa process.