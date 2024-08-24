Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi Becomes Father, Welcomes Son Ali Yar With Wife Ansha

Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife, Ansha Afridi, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ali Yar. Ansha, one of the daughters of former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, has made Shahid a grandfather for the first time. Earlier, there had been speculations about Shaheen potentially missing the Test series against Bangladesh due to the birth of his son. Jason Gillespie, the Pakistan red-ball coach, had suggested that Shaheen could be given time off to be with his wife during this significant moment, emphasizing the importance of family over professional commitments.

Shaheen and Ansha tied the knot on February 3, 2023, in a private nikah ceremony, after initially getting engaged in 2021. Reports had emerged in July that the couple was expecting their first child, creating anticipation within their families and among their fans. Despite the opportunity to take a break, Shaheen has opted to participate in the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Since making his international debut in 2018, Shaheen has become a key player for Pakistan. The left-arm pacer has taken over 100 wickets in both Tests and ODIs. In T20Is, he is close to a significant milestone, needing just four more wickets to reach 100. Shaheen has also contributed to Pakistan’s domestic cricket success, playing a vital role in Lahore Qalandars winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles in 2022 and 2023. In addition, he has showcased his talent internationally by participating in the Hundred Men’s competition and the International League T20.

However, Shaheen has found wickets hard to come by in the current Test match in Rawalpindi. After bowling 25 overs, he has given away 67 runs without picking up a wicket. The Test began with Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. Pakistan struggled early in their innings, slipping to 16/3, with captain Babar Azam getting out for a duck. Yet, centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan recover, allowing them to declare their innings at 448/6.

Pakistan’s bowlers have managed to pick up wickets intermittently but have struggled to maintain consistent pressure. As a result, Bangladesh has been able to move towards leveling the scores, showcasing resilience in their batting effort against the Pakistani attack.