In a startling revelation, former Pakistan Cricket Board boss Zaka Ashraf has said that Pakistan players were allowed to take their wives with them on the India tour of 2012 in order to keep an eye on the players.

Pakistan's tour of India in 2012 was the last time the two countries played each other in a bilateral tie. It included 3 ODIs and 3 T20s each.

Ashraf said that PCB had taken this decision to send players' wives to avoid any controversy involving the cricketers.

"During my time when our team went on a tour to India, I advised that all the wives of the players will accompany them. This decision was taken so that no controversy could be created as Indian media is always on the lookout for that. The wives meant to also keep a check on the players," Ashraf told Cricket Pakistan.

"Everyone took it in a nice manner and went to India. Everyone remained disciplined. Everytime a Pakistan team had toured India, their country would always try to trap us and tarnish the image of our players and country. So that was avoided."

Ashraf added that he wants to see an India vs Pakistan series happening soon. Pakistan had toured India on invitation of BCCI and now a return tour is awaited, said Ashraf.

"We should always try to restore ties with the Indian government in regards to cricket. The biggest advantage we have right now is that General Bajwa is currently occupying the position and he himself wants to see Pakistan cricket prosper," Ashraf said.