'Aap Mein Or Hum Mein Fark Yehi Hai,' Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra give befitting reply to Pakistan PM for mocking Team India - Check

India lost to England in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit Sharma's side was thrashed by 10 wickets in the all-crucial game and many cricket pundits from around the world started criticising Team India for their poor show. However, a tweet from Pakistan went viral as the country's Prime Minister mocked India by saying, “So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup.” Pakistan PM received flak for his controversial Tweet. Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra also trolled Pakistan's PM in their own way.

"Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai," Irfan Pathan wrote on Twitter. "Growing old is mandatory. Growing Up is optional," Aakash Chopra wrote in reply of PAK PM's comment.

Here's how Indian fans reacted to PAK PM's post -

Final pahuche ho janab. Accha mauka hai jeetne ka. Abhi bhi India hi jehen mein _ — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 12, 2022

Trolling badhiya kar lete ho Shehbaz Sharif. Lekin awaam trolling ke liye vote nahi deti. Apna dhyaan mulk ki behtari par lagao. Ye chidhane aur taunt maarne ka kaam aam logo par chhod do. Prime Minister ki tarah behave karo yaar. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 10, 2022

Bhai ap mulk chala lo trolling hum kar lenge — Saboor Alii (@sabooralii) November 10, 2022

Zimbabwe se harne wale bhi troll kar rahe hai — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) November 10, 2022

New Mr Bean of Pakistan? — Ayush suryavanshi (@A_suryavanshi_) November 10, 2022

Apne desh par dhyan do janaab. Kya pata kab kya ho jaye kisi ko pata nahin. — Raju Jangid (@imRJangid) November 12, 2022

You are absolutely right, prime minister.

The scores#T20WorldCupFinal on 13 Nov 2022 at the MCG

England 170/0 (20 overs)

Pakistan 152/0 (20 overs)



England win by 18 runs! November 12, 2022

moonlighting ka zamana hain janab. — Deepsekhar Choudhury (@deepsekharc) November 10, 2022

Pakistan is set to take on England in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With both teams on their quest to win just their second T20 World Cup title, the heavy rain predicted for the final showdown on Sunday as well as on Monday, the reserve day, the trophy could be shared between the two teams. Fans will be praying to the cricketing gods to conjure up miraculous circumstances for the match to be held, even if it is a 10-overs a side affair.