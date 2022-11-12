topStoriesenglish
'Aap Mein Or Hum Mein Fark Yehi Hai,' Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra give befitting reply to Pakistan PM for mocking Team India - Check

Pakistan is set to take on England in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India lost to England in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit Sharma's side was thrashed by 10 wickets in the all-crucial game and many cricket pundits from around the world started criticising Team India for their poor show. However, a tweet from Pakistan went viral as the country's Prime Minister mocked India by saying, “So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup.” Pakistan PM received flak for his controversial Tweet. Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra also trolled Pakistan's PM in their own way.

"Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai," Irfan Pathan wrote on Twitter. "Growing old is mandatory. Growing Up is optional," Aakash Chopra wrote in reply of PAK PM's comment.

Pakistan is set to take on England in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With both teams on their quest to win just their second T20 World Cup title, the heavy rain predicted for the final showdown on Sunday as well as on Monday, the reserve day, the trophy could be shared between the two teams. Fans will be praying to the cricketing gods to conjure up miraculous circumstances for the match to be held, even if it is a 10-overs a side affair.

