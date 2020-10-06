Pakistan’s first woman commentator Marina Iqbal hits back at reporter after being questioned for wearing heels on pitch

Though women cricketers have achieved significant success while representing the national side, they are still compared to male cricketers. In India and Pakistan, despite performing superbly on the field, women cricketers are often considered inferior to their male counterparts.

In one such incident, former Pakistan cricketer Marina Iqbal, who is now a successful commentator, was recently targeted by a sports reporter for wearing heels on the pitch. The reporters shared two pictures of Marina and raised question over her decision to roam around the pitch wearing heels.

“Is it legal to roam around on the pitch wearing heels? Need opinions,” Qadir Khwaja wrote on Twitter in Urdu.

But Marina hit back at reporter with a fitting response. She slammed Qadir’s ‘half-knowledge’ and schooled him for jumping the gun. Marina shared more pictures from different angles and it became clear that she was wearing flat shoes while on the pitch. Marina switched to heels again during the pre-match discussion.

“Half knowledge can be dangerous Qadir. It’s flats on pitch and heels in pre-match. I am a former Pakistan player, I know the protocols,” she wrote.

The 33-year-old Marina earned praise for netizens for her savage reply. Marina represented Pakistan for 6 years at national level after starting her international career in 2009. Marina played for Pakistan in 36 ODIs and 42 T20Is, where she scored 436 and 340 runs respectively.