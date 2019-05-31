close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan succumbed to their second-lowest total in ICC World Cup

Notably, Pakistan posted their lowest-ever total at the World Cup in 1992 when they were bowled out for 74 by England. 

Pakistan succumbed to their second-lowest total in ICC World Cup
File Image

Pakistan's hopes of kickstarting their campaign at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup against West Indies on a winning note suffered a major blow as they were bowled out for their second-lowest total in the history of the mega event at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday. 

Asked to bat first in their opening match of the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event, Pakistan failed to counter West Indies's strong bowling attack and were bundled out merely for 105 runs inside 21.4 overs.  

After losing opener Inzamam-ul-Haq cheaply for two runs, Fakhar Zaman and first-drop Babar Azam contributed 22 runs each before being dismissed by Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas, respectively. 

Subsequently, none of the other Pakistan batsmen managed to contribute much to their side's innings and fell like a pack of cards to get eventually bundled out for 105 runs.  

Oshane Thomas was the tormentor-in-chief for the Caribbean side as he finished with the brilliant figures of four for 27 in 5.4 overs he bowled during the match. While skipper Jason Holder bagged three wickets conceding 42 runs, Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell finished with two and a wicket, respectively. 

Notably, Pakistan posted their lowest-ever total at the World Cup in 1992 when they were bowled out for 74 by England. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019ICC World Cup 2019PakistanWest IndiesEnglandJason Holder
Next
Story

South Africa have to move on quickly from England loss, says Du Plessis

Must Watch

PT1M47S

5W1H: Modi 2.0's first Cabinet meeting today