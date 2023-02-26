Pakistan Super League 2023: Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium Robbed Of Security Cameras And Cables Worth Rs 10 Lakh

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 is currently being held in Karachi and Lahore, with matches being played in both cities until the 20th league stage fixture. While Karachi has already hosted several matches, Lahore is set to host its first fixture on February 26. However, before the first match in Lahore, security cameras, cables and batteries worth Rs 10 lakh were stolen from the Gaddafi Stadium, which is set to host four matches during this phase of the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly registered a case over the theft.

_ LAHORE: Eight CCTV cameras worth millions of rupees installed for monitoring Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Lahore leg matches have been stolen from Gaddafi Stadium, ARY News reported.#KKvMS #HBLPSL #SabSitarayHumaray #PZvsLQ pic.twitter.com/6gyixuwQ7Z February 26, 2023

The fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will be the first match of the season in Lahore and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on February 26. After this game, the venue will host Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans on February 27, March 1 and 4, respectively. The PSL action will return to Lahore later in the tournament, with the venue set to host the final league stage fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on March 12. The venue will also stage the Qualifier, two Eliminators, and the final of the tournament, with the summit clash taking place on March 19.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars are currently in form and sit in 3rd place in the points table with 2 wins from 3 matches. They started their journey with a one-run win against Multan Sultans in the tournament opener but suffered a big 67-run defeat in their second game. Lahore then returned to winning ways, handing a 63-run defeat to Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators. Meanwhile, Multan Sultans currently occupy the top spot in the points table with 4 wins from 5 matches, while Babar Azam-led Islamabad United have 3 wins from 4 matches and sit in 2nd place. Karachi are currently in 5th place while Quetta are in last place.