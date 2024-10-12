‘Pakistan Team Have A Selfish Approach’: Kamran Akmal’s Blunt Remark After England Loss

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal castigated the Men in Green after their humiliating loss against England in the first Test in Multan on October 12. According to Akmal, Pakistan played like a locality team.

While talking in a YouTube video, Akmal showed his concern that players want to focus on their personal records rather than the success of the team.

"The world must be amazed by the way Pakistan lost. Nobody will believe this. The Pakistan side has become a locality team. Even the club team doesn't perform like this. This is the current standard of our team. We win against small teams but can't even get close to big teams. The whole world is laughing at the Pakistan team," Kamran said.

"Pakistan team have a selfish approach. In our country, players play for their personal milestones and then think about the team," Kamran added.

"The captain should be asked who is the player involved in this. Inquire about this and remove the responsible person. You are favouring them without performance. The whole world is playing against Pakistan to make records. Shameful performance," Kamran stated.

Talking about the game, Pakistan started well as they scored 556 runs in the first innings on the back of centuries from Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, and Agha Salman.

England in return, ended up declaring on 823 as Harry Brook made a brilliant triple century while Joe Root contributed with a well-made 262. Former England pacer James Anderson also lauded Harry Brook after his heroics with the bat.

"He's on the way to being in the top three that I've played with. It's Root, Pietersen and him. He's definitely got all the attributes to overtake them. He's just got everything. Without trying to big him up too much because he's still really early in his test career, I do think that he's got the perfect amount of each of those two and that's what will make him the best that we've ever had,” Anderson said on the Tailenders podcast.