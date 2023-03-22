Pakistan Team Will Be Granted Visa By Indian Govt To Play ODI World Cup 2023, Says Report

India will be hosting ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in October-November and the talks are already on whether Pakistan will fly down to India for the fifty-over tournament or not. After India refused to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup scheduled this year right before the World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) warned India that Men in Green too will refuse to come to India. BCCI secretary and president of Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah had said that venue of Asia Cup will have to change as travelling to Pakistan will require approvals from Indian government. In the current scenario, a tour to Pakistan for cricket looks unlikely. There is still not clarity over the confusion over the venue of Asia Cup.

BCCI, however, is learned to have told ICC, at the quarterly meetings, that Indian government will be providing visas for the Pakistani players for the ODI World Cup. ICC has been told that there will not be any issue related to the visa of Pakistani players.

BCCI finalise 12 venues

The Indian cricket board has also said to have finalised 12 cricket stadiums which are set to host the World Cup, said the same report. They are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai. It is most likely that the world's largest stadium in the world Narendra Modi stadium will host the final of the tournament while Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Wankhede stadium (Mumbai), MA Chidambaram stadium (Chennai) and M Chinnaswamy stadium (Bengaluru) are in race to host the semi-finals of the tournament.

The dates of the ODI World Cup are yet to be finalised but it is likely that the tournament is held from October 5 to November 19 in India.