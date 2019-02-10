Pakistan to host all Australia ODI series matches in UAE

Australia have refused to play any of the ODI series matches in Pakistan due to security concerns and the two teams will now compete in the World Cup preparatory five-match rubber in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After much delay, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday finally announced that the one-day series would be played entirely in the UAE from March 22 to 31.

The PCB had invited Cricket Australia to send its team to Karachi to play one or two matches of the series and were hopeful of convincing the Australians to come to Pakistan for the first time since 1998.

"The PCB was optimistic that it will be able to convince Cricket Australia to send its side for some matches after successfully staging high-profile bilateral series and the Pakistan Super League matches in the past 18 months," PCB Director Cricket - International, Zakir Khan, said.

"But, we are disappointed for the enthusiastic and passionate cricket fans in Pakistan who will now have to wait for some more time before they can see Australia cricket team live in action for the first times since 1998," he added.

"Australia are the world champions and this series will provide the Pakistan cricket team an opportunity to assess their Word Cup preparations," Khan continued.

Khan, however, said that the CA has assured them that they will send their security expert to oversee the execution of security plans for the PSL 2019 matches

"In the meantime, the CA have confirmed they will maintain regular contact with the ICC," Zakir added.

In the last 18 months, Pakistan have hosted the ICC World XI, also comprising Australia Test captain Tim Paine and fast bowler Ben Cutting, in September 2017. A month later, Sri Lanka played a T20I at the same venue.

In April 2018, Karachi was the venue for three-T20I series between the Windies and Pakistan. Last month, the Windies women's team played three T20Is against Pakistan women's team in Karachi.

