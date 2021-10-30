हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Wasim Akram dubs Asif Ali as 'greatest finisher', fans compare him to Shahid Afridi

Asif Ali blistering cameo powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pakistan needed 24 runs in 12 balls but Asif did a Carlos Brathwaite and smashed four sixes to power his side home.  

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has dubbed Asif Ali as the "greatest finisher" after witnessing the right-handed batter's match-winning knock against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"Asif Ali is the best finisher in the game congratulations Pakistan. What a performance. #ICCT20WorldCup2021 #AsifAli #PakvsAfghanistan," Akram tweeted.

Also, fans compared Asif to Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi for his big-hitting prowess.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the post-match presentation said that he had confidence in the ability of Asif Ali and knew the batter would take his side home during crunch games in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"At the end, with Malik and Asif Ali, we knew they could do the job. He (Asif Ali) is known for this and I was confident pre-tournament itself that he would deliver when needed," Azam said.

Asif Ali blistering cameo powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan needed 24 runs in 12 balls but Asif did a Carlos Brathwaite and smashed four sixes to power his side home.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Ali remained unbeaten on 25 off just seven balls with the help of four sixes.

With this, the Babar Azam-led side registered its third win on the trot.

Pakistan will next lock horns against Namibia on Tuesday, November 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

