Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK vs AUS 1st T20I In India On TV And Online?

As Pakistan prepares to take on Australia in the first T20I of a three-match series, fans can feel the excitement building. This matchup, taking place at Brisbane’s iconic Gabba, holds special significance for the Mohammad Rizwan-led side. Pakistan, fresh off a thrilling ODI series win, aims to claim a rare T20I victory on Australian soil—a feat they’ve yet to achieve. For Australia, the loss in the ODI series has intensified the desire to reclaim their dominance at home. The game’s atmosphere is electric, with both sides introducing fresh faces and standout players determined to make an impact. The clash on November 14 promises high-octane cricket, and for fans, it’s one they can stream live on Disney+ Hotstar or catch on Star Sports for an immersive experience.

Pakistan’s Pursuit of a Double Series Win in Australia

Pakistan's recent ODI victory marks their first series win over Australia in 22 years, a monumental achievement. But for this T20I series, Pakistan is aiming even higher: if they succeed, it will mark the first time in history that Pakistan has secured both ODI and T20I series wins in Australia. With key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf from the ODI squad remaining in the T20I lineup, Pakistan has a solid foundation for this pursuit.

Missing Stars and New Additions: Shaping Up the Squads

Australia’s lineup features a mix of regulars and emerging talent, though they’ll be without several prominent figures. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, both crucial players, are in the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will be absent from this series. The Aussies, however, welcome the explosive Glenn Maxwell, whose return adds depth and experience. Josh Inglis, leading Australia for the first time, brings a fresh perspective and is eager to restore Australia’s T20I momentum.

Pakistan also has a fresh look, bringing in some lesser-known but promising players. Saim Ayub, who dazzled in the ODI series, won’t be in the T20 squad, but captain Mohammad Rizwan and veteran batsman Babar Azam remain the backbone of Pakistan’s batting order. With bowling stalwarts Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, Pakistan’s lineup is balanced and poised to deliver a competitive game.

Head-to-Head: Can Pakistan Break Their T20I Curse in Australia?

Historically, Australia has been Pakistan’s kryptonite on their home turf, especially in the T20I format. Out of four T20I matches played in Australia, Pakistan has lost three, with one game ending in a no-result. In total T20I clashes, Pakistan holds a slight 12-11 advantage, but Australia’s home-ground dominance is undeniable. For Pakistan to break this curse, they’ll need cohesive performances across the board, especially in bowling—a domain where they hold a competitive edge.

Players to Watch: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Glenn Maxwell

Pakistan’s hopes rest heavily on the shoulders of captain Mohammad Rizwan and star batsman Babar Azam. Rizwan, one of the top-ranked T20I players globally, has a knack for anchoring innings while keeping the scoreboard ticking. Babar, known for his elegant yet aggressive style, can set the stage for Pakistan’s middle-order. In Australia’s corner, Glenn Maxwell’s return adds a potent threat. Maxwell’s ability to shift the game’s momentum within a few overs is unparalleled, and his matchups against Pakistan’s top bowlers will be a key subplot to watch.

Here are all the details about Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I…

When is Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I going to take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I will take place on Thursday, November 14.

Where is Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I going to take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be held at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I start?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I will begin at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I on TV in India?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be available LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I in India?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be available for livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I Predicted 11

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis/Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Haseebullah Khan, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Agha Salman, Usman Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sufyan Moqim, Abbas Afridi