हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan vs Australia 2022

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test: Babar Azam's side off to fine start in historic Rawalpindi game, Watch

 Australia players wore black armbands in memory of former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh who died aged 74 on March 4.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test: Babar Azam&#039;s side off to fine start in historic Rawalpindi game, Watch
Babar Azam and Pat Cummins. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat in the opening test against Australia in Rawalpindi on Friday (March 4). "The pitch looks nice so we'll try to put runs on the board," Babar said, predicting spinners would play a key role in the first match of the three-Test series.

The Pakistan opening pair of Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq gave the home side a fine start, with a 50-run unbeaten opening stand. Pakistan were 52/0 in first 19 overs of the game with Shafique on 30 and Imam on 18.

Watch Abdullah Shafique smash Nathan Lyon for a six here...

Having lost fast bowler Hasan Ali and seam-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf to injuries, Pakistan added Naseem Shah to their pace attack spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi. Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years includes tests in Karachi and Lahore followed by four limited-overs matches in Rawalpindi.

Nathan Lyon was the lone specialist spinner complementing Australia's three-pronged pace attack led by skipper Pat Cummins. The tourists also retained all-rounder Cameron Green, who was not even born when Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998. Australia players will wear black armbands in memory of former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh who died aged 74 on Friday.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Check Live score and updates of Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test here.

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pakistan vs Australia 2022Australia tour of Pakistan 2022Pat CumminsBabar Azam
Next
Story

Australia PM Scott Morrison leads tributes for 'childhood hero' Rod Marsh

Must Watch

PT4M58S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: IAEA Director General talks to Ukrainian PM