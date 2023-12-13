Pakistan Vs Australia 1st Test Playing 11s And Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch PAK Vs AUS Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will start tomorrow, which is December 14, at Perth. Pakistan are on a tour Down Under for three Tests. Pakistan have never won a Test series in Australia and this is their best chance to make history with the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and other star players in the team. Shan Masood is the new Test captain of Pakistan men's cricket team as he replaced Babar last month. In his just the first assignment, he has got the tough task of leading the Men in Green in Australia. The upcoming three Tests will be a test of his leadership skills too.

Pat Cummins-led Australia will start as favourites at home. Beating Aussies in Australia is no easy thing to do and Cummins' team will ensure Pakistan have a tough time in the three matches.

Both the teams announced their playing 11s ahead of the first Test. Pakistan have gone with Sarfaraz Ahmed as the wicketkeeper and batter for the first Test in place of Mohammed Rizwan. Shaheen Afridi will lead the pace attack while Khurram Shahzad and Aamir Jamal will be his pace-bowling partners. Faheem Ashraf has been picked as the fast-bowling all-rounder.

On the other hand, Australia have gone with their best playing 11. Cummmins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon form the bowling attack. Mitchell Marsh will chip in with some overs too.

Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad are set to make their Test debut _#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/4GqRRKZC6J — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2023

Here are all the details of the upcoming 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan:

When will the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan be played?

The 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan will take place on December 14, Thursday.

Where will the 1st Test match Australia and Pakistan be played?

The 1st Test match between Australia and Pakistan will be played at Perth Stadium.

What time will the 1st Test match between Australia and Pakistan begin?

The 1st Test Australia and Pakistan will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan ?

Australia and Pakistan 1st Test will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia and Pakistan 1st Test match?

Australia and Pakistan 1st Test will be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs PAK 1st Test: Playing 11s

Australia playing 11: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan playing 11: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, and Khurram Shahzad.