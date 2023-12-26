trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702904
PAK vs AUS 2nd Test: Memes Pour In As Pakistan Fielders Trolled Again After One More Dropped Catch; Check Reactions

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first but they did not help themselves much after dropping a catch in just the third over of the match. Social media fans were very brutal on them after this missed chance.

PAK vs AUS 2nd Test: Memes Pour In As Pakistan Fielders Trolled Again After One More Dropped Catch; Check Reactions Abdullah Shafique dropped sitter in 2nd PAK vs AUS Test. (Image: Screenshot)

Pakistan cricket team continue to be very poor in the field. The Shan Masood-led side have dropped many catches on this Test tour of Pakistan and on the first day of the second Test at MCG, nothing changed for good for the Men in Green. In the third over of the day itself, a simple catch came for the taking to Abdullah Shafique at first slip and he ende dup making a mess of it. The bowler was Shaheen Afridi who had his hands on his head but did not utter a single word or showed any emotions.

The catch could have sent back David Warner for just 2. Warner was later dismissed by Agha Salman for 38 but Pakistan could have had got off to a brilliant start had the opening batter's catch taken in the third over. That wicket could have given Shaheen the much-needed boost to bowl a brilliant opening spell, something for which he is known and also the element in his game missing these days. 

Watch the dropped catch of Warner by Shafique here:

Not to forget, as soon as the catch was dropped, the swords were out on social media website X (formerly Twitter) as the fielder and Pakistani players were brutally trolled by the fans. As is the nature of the social media, there is no mercy of athletes when they err on the field. In this case, Shafique had dropped a sitter and was going to receive some hate from the Pakistan fans. 

Pakistan's fielding has been their  Achilles Heel for a long time now. They have never been called a top fielding side and many cricket experts feel that if Pakistan are to become the best team in the world, they need to work hard on their fielding.

Take a look at some reactions after Shafique dropped Warner:

At the time of writing of this article, the Day 1 was still in action with Warner, Usman Khawaja (42) and Steve Smith (26) back to the hut. Salman had picked up the first wicket, dismissing Warner. Hasan Ali dismissed Khawaja while Aamer Jamal got rid of Smith, finding an outside edge of the bat that travelled to keeper Mohammad Rizwan behind the wickets. Pakistan need to work harder and field well to ensure they are competing in the match till the last ball. They are already 0-1 behind in the Test series after a thumping loss in Perth, ten days back. Masood and Co cannot afford another poor outing with both bat and ball in Melbourne as series will slip away if they lose this Test.

