Pakistan vs Australia 2022

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test: Azhar Ali fumes after wrongly given out on Day 5, fans slam umpire - WATCH

Pakistan was 136-2 at lunch as Australia took advantage of a controversial decision against Azhar Ali on an intriguing last day of the series-deciding third test on Friday.

Source: Twitter

Pakistan was 136-2 at lunch as Australia took advantage of a controversial decision against Azhar Ali on an intriguing last day of the series-deciding third test on Friday.

Pakistan still needs 215 runs or to survive 57 overs left in the game on a wearing wicket after Australia had setup a tricky target of 351 when it bravely declared its second innings at 227-3 on Day 4.

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, who scored a century in each innings in the drawn first test, batted resolutely and was unbeaten on 66 after resuming on 42.

Captain Babar Azam whose marathon 196 lifted Pakistan to force an epic draw at Karachi in the second test, was not out on 19.

But the last day's pitch was already playing tricks where both Australian spinners Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson has started troubling the batters with some sharp turning deliveries and awkward bounce.

Babar survived a close runout late in the extended 2-1/2 hour first session because of Friday prayers when Travis Head's throw missed the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Azhar (17) was adjudged caught close to the wicket by the TV umpire after the batter went for a sweep against Lyon and the ball popped out to Steve Smith.

Onfield umpire Ahsan Raza ruled in the batsman's favor but Australia went for television referral and after several inconclusive replays the TV umpire Asif Yaqoob overturned the decision.

Australia made early inroads when Abdullah Shafique couldn't add a run to his overnight 27 after Pakistan resumed overnight on 73-0, needing further 278 runs.

Cameron Green struck in his second over when he had Shafique caught behind as the batter tried to push the ball away from his body and got a healthy edge behind the wicket.

With PTI inputs

