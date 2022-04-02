Pakistan vs Australia: 'King' Babar Azam smashes another ton as Pakistan clinch ODI series, check fan reactions

Pakistan captain Babar Azam smashed his second consecutive ton as Pakistan managed to beat Australia in the third and last ODI to clinch series 2-1.

This was a gutsy display of skills and mental strength from Pakistan side as after losing the Test series 1-0, they began the ODI leg with a loss. But Babar Azam inspired his troops with two back to back centuries to help them clinch series.

As soon as Babar hit the ton, Pakistan fans started praising their captain for his dominance in world cricket. Here's how they reacted:

Congratulations boys _

Specially to Babar Azam_ pic.twitter.com/Jj1OGNfX25 — MUTAHAR Ali __ (@Mutahar76801724) April 2, 2022

What a fantastic performance by the entire Pakistan cricket team, winning the ODI series against Australia in a comprehensive manner. A great hundred again by @babarazam258 and good batting by @ImamUlHaq12

You all make us proud pic.twitter.com/5PyHMuvVNf — ___ ____ _____ (@VisionofNayapk) April 2, 2022

King Babar ain't here to compete;

He's here to rule... in Babar Azam; we're witnessing a modern day great, undoubtedly the best all-format batsman of this generation, should finish his career as the greatest of all-time. Remarkable cricketer, absolute LEGEND!#Cricket#PAKvAUS — _______ ____ _ (@imtheguy007) April 2, 2022

This is how it is done_

Congratulations to whole pakistan team for the wonderful series, especially the king @babarazam258 well played man!#pakvsAus #cricket — Farhan (@Faulty____) April 2, 2022

Babar smashed an unbeaten 105 and opener Imam-ul-Haq made 89 not out as they made light work of the meagre chase to guide Pakistan home with 12.2 overs to spare.

Australia, put into bat, got off to a horror start when they slumped to six for three. Shaheen (2-40) removed in-form Travis Head with the first ball of the match before Haris (3-39) dismissed Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne in quick succession.

Alex Carey (56) top-scored for the tourists and Ben McDermott (36), Sean Abbott (49) and Cameron Green (34) helped them pass the 200-mark but the Australia bowlers had little to defend.

Nathan Ellis removed Fakhar Zaman for 17 but Imam and Babar ensured there was no dramatic batting collapse that would allow Australia back into the contest. Babar, who forged an unbroken 190-run partnership with Imam, hit 12 boundaries in his 16th ODI century. Australia, who won the three-test series 1-0, will conclude their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years with a one-off Twenty20 match, also in Lahore, on Tuesday.

With Reuters inputs