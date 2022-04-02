हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Babar Azam

Pakistan vs Australia: 'King' Babar Azam smashes another ton as Pakistan clinch ODI series, check fan reactions

Pakistan captain Babar Azam smashed his second consecutive ton as Pakistan managed to beat Australia in the third and last ODI to clinch series 2-1. 

Source: Twitter

This was a gutsy display of skills and mental strength from Pakistan side as after losing the Test series 1-0, they began the ODI leg with a loss. But Babar Azam inspired his troops with two back to back centuries to help them clinch series.

As soon as Babar hit the ton, Pakistan fans started praising their captain for his dominance in world cricket. Here's how they reacted:

Babar smashed an unbeaten 105 and opener Imam-ul-Haq made 89 not out as they made light work of the meagre chase to guide Pakistan home with 12.2 overs to spare.

Australia, put into bat, got off to a horror start when they slumped to six for three. Shaheen (2-40) removed in-form Travis Head with the first ball of the match before Haris (3-39) dismissed Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne in quick succession.

Alex Carey (56) top-scored for the tourists and Ben McDermott (36), Sean Abbott (49) and Cameron Green (34) helped them pass the 200-mark but the Australia bowlers had little to defend.

Nathan Ellis removed Fakhar Zaman for 17 but Imam and Babar ensured there was no dramatic batting collapse that would allow Australia back into the contest. Babar, who forged an unbroken 190-run partnership with Imam, hit 12 boundaries in his 16th ODI century. Australia, who won the three-test series 1-0, will conclude their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years with a one-off Twenty20 match, also in Lahore, on Tuesday.

With Reuters inputs

Tags:
Babar AzamBabar Azam hundredBabar Azam 100Pak vs Aus 3rd ODIPakistan vs Australia
