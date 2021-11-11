Pakistan vs Australia second semi-final, toss report: Aaron Finch wins toss and Australia opt to bowl

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 being played at Dubai International Stadium.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said that their side is unchanged for the knockout game.

Finch said, "We will bowl. The wicket will not change a lot over the course of the game. The guys are relaxed, there'll be obvious nerves. This pitch has played true right through the IPL and the World Cup, no changes."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam too said that he if fielding the same XI as the previous match.

He said at the toss: We need runs on the bord. It's an honour to lead this bunch of players, looking forward to playing some good cricket. UAE is our backyard, we know these conditions well. No changes for us as well."

The last time the two sides met in a World Cup semi-final was in 2010 and that match was won by Aussies thanks to a terrific innings by Michael Hussey, who hit four sixes in the last over to take his side home.

Babar Azam would want his team to go one step further in this edition as they meet Australia again. Pakistan have been playing well in this tournament yet the knockouts are known for springing up a surprise. They certainly start as favourites but overcoming Australia will not be easy. The Aaron Finch-led side is high on confidence with Mitchell Marsh and David Warner among runs. Australia's bowling is their strength with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc being the major threats for Pakistan batters.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood