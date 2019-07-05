Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the 43rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London on Friday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# Mehidy Hasan to bowl the opening over!

# Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-Ul-Haq are ready to kick start the innings with the Bangladesh players on the field as well!

# Players from both the teams are set for the national anthem ceremony!

# Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has won the toss and opted to bat!

Pakistan take on Bangladesh with an improbable task on their hands for reaching the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in the final group stage at the Lord's on Friday.

Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh by a margin of 300 runs if they get a chance to bat first. A total of 300 needs to result in Bangladesh being bowled out for 0. However, they have zero chance of qualifying for the semi-finals in case they bat second.

A total of 400 will similarly result in the necessity to bowl out Bangladesh for 84 runs, resulting in victory by a margin of 316 runs for qualification above New Zealand. Another interesting scenario is that Pakistan need to dismiss their opponents for 38, resulting in victory by a margin of 312 runs.

Lineups:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.