Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1: As it happened

Azhar Ali led-Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the opening Test of the three-match series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Wednesday (August 5, 2020)

Pakistan who are playing their first international cricket match after COVID-19 halt reached 139 for 2 in 49 overs before bad weather called off the play.

Pakistan rode high on the 96 runs unbeaten partnership between opener Shan Masood and Babar Azam.

Shan's signed off at 45 runs off 152 deliveries. His steady innings included 7 fours. Notably, no touring opener had faced more balls in the first innings of a match in England than Shan (today) since the start of 2016. On the other end, Babar continued his terrific form in the white dress and brought up his 14th Test fifty. Aiming for the 6th ton now, Babar ended the first day at 69 runs. His innings was decorated with 11 fours.

Brief Scores: Pakistan - 139-2 (49 overs), Babar (69*), Shan (45*), Woakes 1-14

Here are the highlights:

# Stumps called on day 1 due to bad light. Pakistan reach 139-2 in 49 overs. Babar (69*), Shan (45*), Woakes 1-14

Just 49 overs bowled as weather and bad light disrupt a frustrating day. Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/rTR3ixJyQh#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/H3FcZ4vK2f — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 5, 2020

# Rain stops play. Pakistan: 121-2 in 41.1 overs. Masood 45*, Babar 52*

# No touring opener has faced more balls in the first innings of a match in England than Shan Masood (today) since the start of 2016.

As rain interrupts play in Manchester, here's a stats treat for our fans. No touring opener has faced more balls in the first innings of a match in England than @shani_official (45 not out) today since the start of 2016.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/urUMMp5yrq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 5, 2020

# Babar Azam brings up his 14th Test fifty, aiming for 6th ton now.

# Pakistan reach 79-2 in 32 overs. Masood 36*, Babar 20*

# Lunch break: Pakistan - 53-2 in 25 overs. Shan Masood batting along with Babar Azam.

# Pakistan reach 36-1 in 16 overs.

# Captain Azhar Ali joins Masood who's batting at 15.

# Jofra Archer dismisses Abid Ali. Ali departs for 16 off 37 deliveries.

# Masood and Abid Ali open batting for Pakistan. Anderson bowls first over for the English side.

# Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first in its first international cricket match after the COVID-19 halt.

# While England will be looking forward to win their second Test match series since the resumption of international cricket, Pakistan will aim to move up from the fifth spot on the World Test Championship points table.

Earlier on July 28, England thrashed West Indies by 269 runs in the third and final Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. After losing the first game, the English side took the series 2-1.

Playing XI:

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (W), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (W), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

The penultimate Test will be played from August 13 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, whereas, the third Test will begin on August 21 and will also be played at the Ageas Bowl.