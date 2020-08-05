Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 live score, news updates

Azhar Ali led-Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the opening test of the three-match Test series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Wednesday (August 5, 2020).

Here are the live updates:

# Masood and Ali open batting for Pakistan. Anderson bowls first over for the English side.

# Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first in its first international cricket match after the COVID-19 halt.

# While England will be looking forward to win their second Test match series since the resumption of international cricket, Pakistan will aim to move up from the fifth spot on the World Test Championship points table.

Earlier on July 28, England thrashed West Indies by 269 runs in the third and final Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. After losing the first game, the English side took the series 2-1.

Playing XI:

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (W), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (W), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

The penultimate Test will be played from August 13 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, whereas, the third Test will begin on August 21 and will also be played at the Ageas Bowl.