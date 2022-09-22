Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd T20 online and on TV?

Hosts Pakistan will take on England in the second game of the seven-match T20I series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday (September 22). Moeen Ali-led England lead the series 1-0 after their six-wicket win in the opening encounter on Tuesday (September 20).

Following his side’s six-wicket win over Pakistan in the first T20I at Karachi, England stand-in skipper Moeen Ali said the partnership between a returning Alex Hales and youngster Harry Brook was enjoyable and the duo showed why they are held in such high regard back home. Debutant pacer Luke Wood and a returning Alex Hales starred in England’s comfortable six-wicket win against Pakistan in the first T20I of seven-match series in Karachi on Tuesday.

“Brilliant performance, they got off to a great start, but we pulled things back in the middle overs, the bowlers were excellent. On a tough surface, I thought the batters did well. Rashid and Wood`s debut was outstanding, and was a good all-round performance from the bowling unit. We were smart with the chase, Alex Hales, batting after such a long time, he was nervous but showed why he’s one of the best in the country. Brook showed why he’s rated so highly back home, their partnership was wonderful to watch,” said Ali in a post-match conference.

With this victory, England are 1-0 up in the series. In the first innings, Pakistan posted 158/7 in their 20 overs, with notable contributions coming from openers Mohammad Rizwan (68) and skipper Babar Azam (31).

Match Details

When will Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 match will be played on Thursday, September 22.

Where will Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 match will be played at National stadium in Karachi.

What time will Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 match begin?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 match will begin at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30pm IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs England 1st T20 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV website and app.

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Reese Topley, Mark Wood