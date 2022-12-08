topStoriesenglish
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test match online and on TV?

Check all about live streaming and other broadcast details related to Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG) 2nd Test here to be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan from Friday, December 9.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 08:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

When Ben Stokes' England take field in the 2nd Test vs Babar Azam's Pakistan, they will set their eyes on the trophy. It will be a historic win if England indeed go on to beat Pakistan in the second Test. England have never won a Test series on Pakistani soil. In fact, before the Rawalpindi win, they had won only 2 Tests, in 1971 and 2000 respectively. The second Test in Multan provides them the first attempt to make the historic win happen. England lead 1-0 in the 3-match series, so even if they lose the Multan Test, they will have an opportunity to still win the third and clinch the series. 

For Babar Azam and Co, the task to beat England even in their home conditions has become tougher with a depleted bowling attack. In absence of their pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan gave chance to Haris Rauf, who had been excellent in the white-ball formats for the Men In Green. Rauf however had injured himself as well during the 1st Test and has been ruled out of the Test series. 

Pakistan need to pick 20 wickets to win the series and they need to find a way to do this. Otherwise, this strong England outfit, playing with an aggressive mindset, could run all over the hosts again in Multan.

Here’s all you need to know about England vs Pakistan 2nd Test

When will the second Test match between Pakistan vs England start?

The second Test match between Pakistan vs England will start at 10:30 AM IST on Friday, December 9. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Where will the second Test match between Pakistan vs England take place?

The second Test match between Pakistan vs England will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Where can you watch the second Test match between Pakistan vs England on TV in India?

The second Test match between Pakistan vs England will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the second Test match between Pakistan vs England in India?

The second Test match between Pakistan vs England will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

