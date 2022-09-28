Pakistan vs England 5th T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 5th T20 online and on TV?

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on Moeen Ali-led England in the fifth match of the seven-game T20I series in Lahore on Wednesday (September 28). The series is level at 2-2 after hosts Pakistan’s thrilling win in the fourth T20I in Karachi on Sunday (September 25).

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler is likely to miss all seven matches in the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan, with head coach Matthew Mott saying he is not willing to take any risk with the injured player just weeks before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month.

Buttler is still recovering from a calf injury he picked up while playing domestic cricket in England and the charismatic right-handed batter hasn’t played any international cricket since he led the national side against South Africa in a T20I in Southampton in July-end. Buttler, who is accompanying the white-ball side to Pakistan despite the injury and veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali is leading in his absence, was expected to play at least a couple of games in the crucial build-up series before the T20 World Cup 2022, but with coach Mott taking an extremely cautious approach, the star cricketer might well miss all the games in the sub-continent. The series is currently level 2-2.

“With regards to Jos, he’s still a while off,” Mott was quoted as saying in Lahore by ICC. “He’s not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to a (T20) World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had. He’s champing at the bit for a game but we’ll just try and see how we go. Maybe in the last game or two, he might be a chance.”

Buttler’s availability for the T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under will be crucial to England’s fortunes, with the charismatic opener finishing last year’s event in the UAE as the fourth leading run-scorer. He also emerged as the leading scorer in IPL 2022, smashing four centuries and a mind-boggling 863 runs for Rajasthan Royals.

Match Details

When will Pakistan vs England 5th T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 5th T20 match will be played on Wednesday, September 28.

Where will Pakistan vs England 5th T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 5th T20 match will be played at Gadaffi stadium in Lahore.

What time will Pakistan vs England 5th T20 match begin?

The Pakistan vs England 5th T20 match will begin at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30pm IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 5th T20 match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs England 5th T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 5th T20 match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs England 5th T20 match will be available on SonyLIV website and app.

PAK vs ENG 5th T20 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim

England: Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Dawson, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley